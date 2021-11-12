Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.81. Lufax shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 128,415 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.74.

The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

