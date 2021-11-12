BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,750.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 51652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,700 ($48.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,589.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,450.64.

Get BH Macro alerts:

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, for a total transaction of £80,004 ($104,525.74). Also, insider Claire Whittet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,815 ($69,003.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,900.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.