Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 197999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.