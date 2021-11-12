Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,566.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,601.26. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

