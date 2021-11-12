Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,156 ($15.10) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market cap of £11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 138.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,066.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 974.92.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

