Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.86

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.86 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 20.15 ($0.26). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 8,122 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £31.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.14.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.