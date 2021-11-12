World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $257.35

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.35 and last traded at $256.22, with a volume of 60431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,782 shares of company stock valued at $943,855. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in World Acceptance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.