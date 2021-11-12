GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,589.80 ($20.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,420.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,593.80 ($20.82). The firm has a market cap of £79.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

