International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

LON IAG opened at GBX 169.16 ($2.21) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

