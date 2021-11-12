WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAPS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $11.61 on Friday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

