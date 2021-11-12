Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$14.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEED. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.92.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.96. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

