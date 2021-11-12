Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

