Cormark Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$62.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.