Cormark Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$62.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

