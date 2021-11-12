IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IntriCon in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 155.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

