TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.82). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 14,500 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £156.69 million and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.50.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

