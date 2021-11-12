Waste Connections, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

WCN stock opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

