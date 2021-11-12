EnPro Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE:NPO opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

