National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

TSE MAV opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.29 million.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

