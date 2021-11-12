Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven (LON:BLVN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON BLVN opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.17. Bowleven has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
Bowleven Company Profile
