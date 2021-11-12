Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven (LON:BLVN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON BLVN opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.17. Bowleven has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

