Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 325,558 shares of company stock worth $1,690,631. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.