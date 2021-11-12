Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

