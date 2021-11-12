Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPT. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

