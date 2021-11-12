PROS (NYSE:PRO) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Analysis

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROS and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.38%. Compass has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 95.24%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -30.64% -123.71% -11.60% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROS and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 6.14 -$76.98 million ($1.72) -20.31 Compass $3.72 billion 1.22 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

PROS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats PROS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

