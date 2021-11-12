Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Financial Analysis

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Versus Systems and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 4 8 0 2.54

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.26%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than GoodRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 32.28 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -4.16 GoodRx $550.70 million 28.58 -$293.62 million ($0.88) -45.20

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

Summary

GoodRx beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

