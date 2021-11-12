Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report sales of $195.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.40 million to $195.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $701.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $703.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $916.97 million, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $921.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $106.02 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

