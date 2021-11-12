TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$157.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.