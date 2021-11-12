Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Decreased by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.87 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.