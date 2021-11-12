Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

