The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 39.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 895,695 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.