Pi Financial Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$15.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.38.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

