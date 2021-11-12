European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.63

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.63 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.89). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 143.25 ($1.87), with a volume of 635,723 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £515.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

