Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.45. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 516,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $213.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.