FY2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

ANGI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Angi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Angi by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

