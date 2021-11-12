Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.97 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $23.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $16.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $46.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 297.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

