FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $20.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average of $227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

