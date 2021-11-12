Brokers Issue Forecasts for DraftKings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,152,277 shares of company stock worth $178,482,558. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

