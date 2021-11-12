Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 142.80 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

