Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.08. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

