Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €93.73 ($110.27).

HEN3 opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

