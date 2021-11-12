First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

