GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GTY Technology in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GTY Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTYH stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.