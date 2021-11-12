Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $665.58

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 665.58 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 711.60 ($9.30). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 709.20 ($9.27), with a volume of 1,911,301 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMV. Barclays raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 705.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 665.58. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 40.30.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

