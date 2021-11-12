Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

LON:THRL opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Monday. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The company has a market capitalization of £731.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

