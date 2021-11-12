Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

