Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

