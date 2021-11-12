HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

HCI Group stock opened at $134.06 on Monday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

