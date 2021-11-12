Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Aareal Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

