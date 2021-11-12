Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$12.75 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.75.
TSE VFF opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.77 million and a PE ratio of -143.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.78.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
