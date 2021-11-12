Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$12.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

TSE VFF opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.77 million and a PE ratio of -143.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.