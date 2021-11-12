Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

SHO opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,759,000 after buying an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.