Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €82.50 by Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €82.50 ($97.06) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €86.97 ($102.32).

Shares of SAX opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.98.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

